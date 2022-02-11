Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to post earnings of $2.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43. Olin posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of $9.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $10.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $12.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Olin.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLN. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OLN traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $51.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Olin has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average is $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.39.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.