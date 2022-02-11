Olin Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Olin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.54. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OLN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $52.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.39. Olin has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

