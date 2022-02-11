Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,900 shares, an increase of 1,028.4% from the January 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,817,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olympus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCPNY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.29. 42,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Olympus has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68.

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

