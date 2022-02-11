Omni Partners US LLC Acquires Shares of 242,306 Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA)

Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 242,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,946,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,914,000. Context Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Magnum Opus Acquisition by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 413,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 113,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnum Opus Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Magnum Opus Acquisition in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE OPA opened at $9.97 on Friday. Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Profile

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnum Opus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnum Opus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.