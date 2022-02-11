Omni Partners US LLC Boosts Stake in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA)

Omni Partners US LLC increased its stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC’s holdings in TLG Acquisition One were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $967,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLGA stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. TLG Acquisition One Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

