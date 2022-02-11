Omni Partners US LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Omni Partners US LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the quarter. Omni Partners US LLC’s holdings in CONX were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CONX. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CONX by 30.5% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,340,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,937,000 after purchasing an additional 547,682 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,930,000. Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,922,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,496,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CONX by 27.3% during the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,931,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,044,000 after acquiring an additional 414,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CONX alerts:

Shares of CONX stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. CONX Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX).

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.