Omni Partners US LLC Makes New Investment in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 482,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAQC. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth $639,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,249,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,411,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 13.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at $9,930,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vector Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VAQC opened at $9.71 on Friday. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.