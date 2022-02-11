Omni Partners US LLC Purchases New Position in Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC)

Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 169,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 535,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 156,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 758,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after buying an additional 254,241 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 724,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LHC opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.54.

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

