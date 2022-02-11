One Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 132.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,156 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in HP during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in HP by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HPQ opened at $38.11 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.96 and a one year high of $39.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $54,732.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,427 shares of company stock worth $6,956,950. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

