One Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,813 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,348,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FALN stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $30.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.089 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.