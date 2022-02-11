One Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $507,000 in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,679,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,296,000 after purchasing an additional 164,983 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,189,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,874,000 after purchasing an additional 151,291 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Nestlé during the third quarter worth $13,571,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter worth $4,173,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the third quarter worth $2,344,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $126.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.05. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $141.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.50.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.