One Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,210 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $123.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.52. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $99.20 and a 1 year high of $138.08.

