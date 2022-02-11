One Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

One Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,354 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $9,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.
IJS stock opened at $100.36 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $91.78 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.92.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
