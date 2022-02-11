OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives $70.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.27.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMF. StockNews.com cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of OneMain stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,005. OneMain has a 52-week low of $45.84 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.53.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OneMain will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 43.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in OneMain by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 12.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

