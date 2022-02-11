Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $226-240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.54 million.Onto Innovation also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.130-$1.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ONTO traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,370. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.50. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.17. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $52.17 and a twelve month high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.67.

In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $535,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,725 shares of company stock worth $1,622,935 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $850,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after buying an additional 71,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

