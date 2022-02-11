Oppenheimer Trims JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Target Price to $45.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FROG. KeyCorp started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

FROG opened at $26.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.96 and a beta of 0.58. JFrog has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.46.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $62,826,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,869,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of JFrog by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

