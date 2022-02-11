Opportunities I. L.P. 5Am Sells 210,000 Shares of Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) Stock

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) major shareholder Opportunities I. L.P. 5Am sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,740,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RLYB opened at $13.70 on Friday. Rallybio Corp has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rallybio Corp will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLYB. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,744,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new stake in Rallybio in the fourth quarter worth $22,989,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Rallybio in the third quarter worth $40,462,000. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rallybio in the fourth quarter worth $7,200,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Rallybio in the third quarter worth $9,267,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.