Opportunities I. L.P. 5Am Sells 210,000 Shares of Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) Stock

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) major shareholder Opportunities I. L.P. 5Am sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,740,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
RLYB opened at $13.70 on Friday. Rallybio Corp has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82.
Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rallybio Corp will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLYB. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,744,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new stake in Rallybio in the fourth quarter worth $22,989,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Rallybio in the third quarter worth $40,462,000. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rallybio in the fourth quarter worth $7,200,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Rallybio in the third quarter worth $9,267,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rallybio Company Profile
Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.
