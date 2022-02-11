Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) COO Harriet Booker Sells 6,000 Shares

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $141,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Harriet Booker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 6th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $157,740.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $148,860.00.

Option Care Health stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $28.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 1.35.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at $89,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

