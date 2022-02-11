Oracle Investment Management Inc. Sells 25,000 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Oracle Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,751,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Accelerate Diagnostics comprises about 2.7% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oracle Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $21,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 87,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 38,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $185.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.93. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $14.57.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 116,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $605,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hany Massarany acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,438,123 shares of company stock valued at $6,981,302 in the last ninety days. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

