Oracle Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX)

Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. Protagenic Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.1% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Oracle Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.98% of Protagenic Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTIX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics by 75.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 44,796 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Protagenic Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Protagenic Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Protagenic Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PTIX stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -0.43. Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 16.10 and a current ratio of 16.10.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Protagenic Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.
Protagenic Therapeutics Profile
Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It offers the PT00114 peptide-based formulations. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen, David A. Lovejoy, and Hartoun Hartounian on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
