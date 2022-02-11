Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 59.62% and a negative net margin of 37.53%.

NYSE OSCR traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $7.11. 87,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,247. Oscar Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oscar Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.