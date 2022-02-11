Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Gap Down to $21.78

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.78, but opened at $20.73. Ozon shares last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 2,180 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OZON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $564.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Ozon by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ozon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ozon by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ozon by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

