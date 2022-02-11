Parachute (PAR) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $551,035.63 and approximately $170,342.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,534,465 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

