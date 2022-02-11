Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires 4,917 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after purchasing an additional 331,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $902,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,587,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,253,000 after purchasing an additional 150,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,927. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Loop Capital raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $220.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $148.43 and a 52-week high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

