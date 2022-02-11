Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys 405 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.0% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,287 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,187. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $144.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.