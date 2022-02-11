Parcion Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $64.62 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

