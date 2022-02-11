Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 10,600 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 4.7% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $53,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOT. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,903.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 384,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,626,000 after buying an additional 376,992 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,195,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,458,000 after purchasing an additional 124,563 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 255,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,437,000 after purchasing an additional 112,841 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $226.13 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $198.89 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.65 and a 200 day moving average of $243.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

