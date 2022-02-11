Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,047 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the period. PACCAR comprises approximately 1.3% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of PACCAR worth $15,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in PACCAR by 54.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in PACCAR by 38.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $92.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $100.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

In other news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $810,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

