Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 39,771 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 31.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,771 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,242,000 after buying an additional 1,182,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,521,000 after buying an additional 513,977 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,591,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,676,000 after buying an additional 536,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,364,000 after buying an additional 797,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,280,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,766,000 after buying an additional 244,902 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU opened at $60.65 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $57.81 and a 52 week high of $65.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.95.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.