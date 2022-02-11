Parcion Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in American Electric Power by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,749,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $87.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $546,084. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.