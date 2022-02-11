PARTS iD (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Trading Up 3.3%

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID)’s stock price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 20,735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 42,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

About PARTS iD (NYSEAMERICAN:ID)

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PARTS iD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARTS iD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.