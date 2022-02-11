Paulson & CO. Inc. Has $123.36 Million Stock Holdings in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,771,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,835,810 shares during the quarter. Perpetua Resources comprises about 3.5% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned about 0.39% of Perpetua Resources worth $123,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 297.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Shares of PPTA stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $211.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Perpetua Resources Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.