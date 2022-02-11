PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Acquired by Divisar Capital Management LLC

Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. PDF Solutions comprises about 2.1% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of PDF Solutions worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PDF Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 21,057 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PDF Solutions by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in PDF Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in PDF Solutions by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,937,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,645,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in PDF Solutions by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.19. 131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,603. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 1.37. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.44 and a 1-year high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

