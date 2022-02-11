PEAK6 Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

PEAK6 Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,439 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in CorePoint Lodging were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,801,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,380,000 after purchasing an additional 111,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,683,000 after buying an additional 117,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 26,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after buying an additional 33,749 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter worth approximately $7,310,000.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

CPLG stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.81.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.