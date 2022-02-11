PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases 105,746 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 421.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,818 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 105,746 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 98.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,246 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 107.7% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.73.

NYSE EXK opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $636.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%.

Endeavour Silver Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

