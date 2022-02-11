Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $227.35 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

