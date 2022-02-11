Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $572,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,969 shares of company stock valued at $12,201,191 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.