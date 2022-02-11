Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Makes New $994,000 Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 71,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VALE. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth $8,639,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vale by 56.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 396,733 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Vale by 40.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Vale in the third quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vale in the third quarter valued at $61,172,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VALE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.59.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

