Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Raises Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $48.83 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $52.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.56.

