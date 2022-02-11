Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,267,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,814,000 after buying an additional 97,096 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,436,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.96.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $118.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.45. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

