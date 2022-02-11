Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 51 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 30,879 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Albemarle by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALB opened at $236.04 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $133.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

