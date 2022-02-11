Pearson (LON:PSON) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

PSON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 625 ($8.45) to GBX 610 ($8.25) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.98) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.58) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 701 ($9.48).

Pearson stock opened at GBX 636 ($8.60) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 608.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 674.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 571 ($7.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 883.60 ($11.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

