Pearson (LON:PSON) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

PSON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 625 ($8.45) to GBX 610 ($8.25) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.98) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.58) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 701 ($9.48).

Pearson stock opened at GBX 636 ($8.60) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 608.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 674.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 571 ($7.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 883.60 ($11.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Pearson (LON:PSON)

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.