Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wolfe Research from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PTON. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $155.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.35.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,010 shares of company stock worth $423,792 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.