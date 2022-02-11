Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $35.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective boosted by MKM Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PTON. BNP Paribas cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.10.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON stock opened at $37.46 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $155.52. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,010 shares of company stock valued at $423,792 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.