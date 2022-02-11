PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:PFLT traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 468,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,265. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $522.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 68.35% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,366,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,715 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 593,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 44,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 38,192 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 59,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 116,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

