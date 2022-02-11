PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 204.22% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $7.72.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PennantPark Investment stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of PennantPark Investment worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNNT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.