PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 5626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 204.22% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

PNNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $512.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

