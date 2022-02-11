Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 28,985 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,985 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the third quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 10.8% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July alerts:

Shares of PJUL opened at $30.39 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.