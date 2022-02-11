Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,915 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Affirm by 682.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $180.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

In other news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,822 shares of company stock worth $6,623,117 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.81.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

