Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airgain were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Airgain by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP raised its position in Airgain by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 468,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Airgain by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 278,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Airgain by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Airgain by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. Airgain, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AIRG shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airgain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

In other news, Director James K. Sims acquired 6,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $57,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

